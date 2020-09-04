Friday night forecast: Much hotter Labor Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat Index Values will reach 100 or higher this weekend. We will see a huge cool down early next week, right after Labor Day.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph. Heat indices in the mid-upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. South winds will gust around 30 mph and heat indices will be around 100°.

Labor Day: Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with the biggest question being if some cooler air starts to make its way into the area dropping temperatures in the 70s by 5pm (trends are for this not to occur and highs remain hot all day). Regardless it remains dry and mostly sunny and winds will gust around 25 mph.

Monday night into Tuesday is when the weather pattern begins to change with much cooler temperatures and rain returning to the forecast. Again just a matter of when rain moves in during this time period. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s (possibly falling in the 50s by the afternoon especially further north you are toward the Nebraska/Kansas border).

It stays cool all week with rain continuing at least through Wednesday night despite a gradual warm up by the end of the week with mainly dry conditions. Should be back in the 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.