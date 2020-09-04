Friday forecast: Nicest weather of the week, enjoy it!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Take advantage of the weather today because it won’t get any better than this: Seasonal temperatures, low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Hotter weather is expected by the weekend with a major cool down next week where temperatures will be in the 40s for lows and 50s and 60s for highs.

There does remain uncertainty on next week’s weather pattern starting Monday. One model has gone back and forth on ushering in a cooler airmass to affect highs on Monday while the other model keeps it hot. Because there is more consistency in the hotter computer model did increase the high slightly on Monday but don’t be surprised if adjustments are made again (either cooling it down or increasing the forecast high).

There also remains uncertainty on how cool it will get and when rain starts. One model keeps the rain to the north in Nebraska until midday Tuesday while the other model has the rain starting Monday night. This could certainly impact the temperatures (low and high) for Tuesday. Wednesday still may be too warm and many spots may be stuck in the 50s especially if the morning temperature is in the 40s, rain will limit any warm-up throughout the day. There also remains one model that keeps a few showers Thursday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s with the warmer temperatures toward central Kansas. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph. Humidity remains low enough where a heat index shouldn’t be an issue.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph. Heat indices in the mid-upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. South winds will gust around 30 mph and heat indices will be around 100°.

Labor Day: Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with the biggest question being if some cooler air starts to make its way into the area dropping temperatures in the 70s by 5pm (trends are for this not to occur and highs remain hot all day). Regardless it remains dry and mostly sunny and winds will gust around 25 mph.

Monday night into Tuesday is when the weather pattern begins to change with much cooler temperatures and rain returning to the forecast. Again just a matter of when rain moves in during this time period. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s (possibly falling in the 50s by the afternoon especially further north you are toward the Nebraska/Kansas border).

It stays cool all week with rain continuing at least through Wednesday night despite a gradual warm up by the end of the week with mainly dry conditions. Should be back in the 70s by the weekend.

Taking Action:

Today will be the last perfect day for a while, enjoy it

Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and staying safe in the heat.

Rain is likely Tuesday (just a matter of when) and Wednesday. Uncertainty on rainfall Thursday and Thursday night. Jackets will be needed next week as well so be ready.



Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.