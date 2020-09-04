Advertisement

Ellsworth man sentenced to over 40 years for child sex crimes

(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ellsworth man has been sentenced to over 40 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says an Ellsworth man has been sentenced to over 40 years in prison for convictions on four child sex crime-related charges.

According to Schmidt, Karl Van Nice, 59, was sentenced by Judge Carey Hip on two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery. He said Van Nice was convicted by a jury trial in February and is subject to lifetime post-release supervision and lifetime sex offender registration.

Schmidt said the crimes were committed between September of 2015 and January of 2016. He said the charges stemmed from an investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He said Assistant Attorney General Will Manly prosecuted the case.

