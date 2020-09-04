Advertisement

COVID-19 cases linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center

(Graytv)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting there are several cases of COVID-19 linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center.

According to a news release, those who visited West Ridge Lanes at 1935 SW Westport Dr. in Topeka, on Thursday August 27th, are at risk of for potential exposure.

“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were in attendance on the 27th of August. The Health Department appreciates the cooperation of the ownership and management staff at West Ridge Lanes during the investigation process,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.

They did not report how many cases are linked to the center.

SCHD says those who were there that day should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms include:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jeff Pierce fired after unanimous vote by school board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Seaman School Board has voted unanimously to fire a coach at Seaman High School accused of producing child pornography.

News

COVID-19 outbreaks at Kansas colleges lead to quarantines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds are quarantined at several Kansas universities as a growing number of students test positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns that they could bring the virus home with them over the upcoming holiday weekend.

State

Governor Laura Kelly announces efforts to land Space Command Headquarters in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday her strong push to land the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.

News

President of Downtown Topeka Inc., Vince Frye, to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Greater Topeka Partnership has announced Vince Frye, President of Downtown Topeka Inc., will retire at the end of the year.

Latest News

News

8th person arrested after June 1st protest in downtown Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
An eighth arrest has been made after a largely peaceful protest in downtown Topeka earlier this summer got out of hand.

News

Kansas’ first “First Gentleman” dies at 89

Updated: 3 hours ago
Spencer W. Finney Jr., husband of the late Gov. Joan Finney and the state's first “first gentleman,” has died.

News

Pandemic forces changes in Greek life recruitment at Washburn Univ.

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Topeka man arrested for stealing truck in Jackson Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Topeka man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck in Jackson County.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Nicest weather of the week, enjoy it!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heating up for the weekend

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

Updated: 15 hours ago
Let’s get some fresh air with our Wednesday’s Child this week.His name is Andrew and he’s 11 years old.