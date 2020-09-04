COVID-19 cases linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting there are several cases of COVID-19 linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center.

According to a news release, those who visited West Ridge Lanes at 1935 SW Westport Dr. in Topeka, on Thursday August 27th, are at risk of for potential exposure.

“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were in attendance on the 27th of August. The Health Department appreciates the cooperation of the ownership and management staff at West Ridge Lanes during the investigation process,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.

They did not report how many cases are linked to the center.

SCHD says those who were there that day should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.