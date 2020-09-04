City of Topeka cancels 2020 E-Cycle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has made the decision to cancel its 2020 E-Cycle event.

The City of Topeka says it is making the difficult decision to cancel its involvement in the 2020 Topeka E-Cycle event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the Division of Community Engagement is dedicated to providing a safe environment to the community, and with an event so large, it is not possible to provide adequate social distancing and sanitization to ensure the community remains protected from the potential spread of COVID-19.

According to the City, the decision is a difficult one because the event provides the opportunity for a large number of residents to dispose of their electronic recyclable items. It said it looks forward to the 2021 Topeka E-Cycle during safer times in the community.

The City said to note that Household Hazardous Waste accepts all E-wasted during its normal operating hours on Monday - Thursday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

HHW is located at 131 NE 46th St. in Topeka.

