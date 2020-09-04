Churches step up to help provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dozen churches are among local groups stepping up to help provide school supplies for Topeka Unified School District 501 students.

According to USD 501 officials, 12 churches and one community organization are coming together to provide school supplies for 300 students.

The supplies will be distributed in a drive-through event set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 S.E. Indiana Ave.

Children must be present to receive supplies. The event also will feature coupons to local restaurants; free haircuts; and opportunities to register to vote and fill out the 2020 Census.

For more information on ways to participate, email Lisa Davis at davisminicooper@gmail.com.

