Benedictine College announces Stronger Together Plan

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Benedictine College has announced its new Stronger Together Plan with Atchison.

Benedictine College says it has partnered with the Atchison County Health Department to announce a joint agreement for enhanced COVID-19 mitigation efforts. It said the plan is dubbed “Atchison and Benedictine: Stronger Together,” and addresses on-campus learning, off-campus learning and athletics. It said the plan will be in effect from Sept. 5 - Sept. 18.

According to Benedictine, the agreement provisions include the following:

  • Beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, students who live on the Benedictine College campus are not allowed to leave campus, except for:
    • scheduled or emergency medical or mental health appointments,
    • to fulfill academic requirements,
    • to work or to obtain essential goods (e.g., groceries, medications, and household products) for an outside pick-up order at a local business.
  • Off-campus students are not permitted on campus except for authorized athletic practices (see below), religious services, work-study, labs, or other necessary academic purposes.
    • Off-campus students will take classes online.
  • Athletic teams that maintain no active cases may hold practice in smaller groups, determined on a team by team basis and authorized by the Athletic Director. Teams with members who are in isolation due to active COVID cases are prohibited from practicing until Sept. 12, 2020.

The school said this avoids a quarantine order restricting students to dorm rooms and allows for a continuation of in-person classes for these students.

According to the college, the steps are in addition to the Raven Safety Plan and the updated mitigation protocols that are already in place.

Benedictine said on Sept. 4, it had 23 active cases of COVID-19 on the campus, 0.9% of the campus population. It said the active cases and new positive cases have been trending downward for the past week.

For more information on the new provisions, visit Benedictine’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

