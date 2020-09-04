8th person arrested after June 1st protest in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An eighth arrest has been made after a largely peaceful protest in downtown Topeka earlier this summer got out of hand.

The Topeka Police Department says 21-year-old Brandon Beeghly of Topeka was arrested Monday for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, incitement to riot and unlawful assembly.

Officials say Beeghly was identified from video obtained from the riot that took place in downtown Topeka the night of June 1st.

The evening started out with a peaceful march down Kansas avenue. Later that evening a small group broke away and gathered in front of the law enforcement center where the protest turned violent.

