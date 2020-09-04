26 firearms recovered after search warrant in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 26 firearms were recovered in a Topeka home after a joint investigation between the Topeka Police department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A search warrant was issued on a home in the 400 block of Southeast Rodgers Street on September 3. In total, 26 firearms were found. Rodolfo Arzate of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on 26 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Interference with Law Enforcement Officers and Topeka Bench Warrants.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.