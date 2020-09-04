Advertisement

26 firearms recovered after search warrant in Topeka

Arzate was arrested after law enforcement agents found 26 firearms in his residence on September 3.
Arzate was arrested after law enforcement agents found 26 firearms in his residence on September 3.(Shawn Wheat)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 26 firearms were recovered in a Topeka home after a joint investigation between the Topeka Police department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A search warrant was issued on a home in the 400 block of Southeast Rodgers Street on September 3. In total, 26 firearms were found. Rodolfo Arzate of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on 26 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Interference with Law Enforcement Officers and Topeka Bench Warrants.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting there are several cases of COVID-19 linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center.

News

Jeff Pierce fired after unanimous vote by school board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Seaman School Board has voted unanimously to fire a coach at Seaman High School accused of producing child pornography.

News

COVID-19 outbreaks at Kansas colleges lead to quarantines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds are quarantined at several Kansas universities as a growing number of students test positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns that they could bring the virus home with them over the upcoming holiday weekend.

State

Governor Laura Kelly announces efforts to land Space Command Headquarters in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday her strong push to land the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.

Latest News

News

President of Downtown Topeka Inc., Vince Frye, to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Greater Topeka Partnership has announced Vince Frye, President of Downtown Topeka Inc., will retire at the end of the year.

News

8th person arrested after June 1st protest in downtown Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
An eighth arrest has been made after a largely peaceful protest in downtown Topeka earlier this summer got out of hand.

News

Kansas’ first “First Gentleman” dies at 89

Updated: 3 hours ago
Spencer W. Finney Jr., husband of the late Gov. Joan Finney and the state's first “first gentleman,” has died.

News

Pandemic forces changes in Greek life recruitment at Washburn Univ.

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Topeka man arrested for stealing truck in Jackson Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Topeka man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck in Jackson County.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Nicest weather of the week, enjoy it!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heating up for the weekend