Wednesday night shooting victim shows up at West Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting victim shows up at a west Topeka home Thursday morning.

Officials on-scene told 13 NEWS that officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of S.W. Southbrook around 9:15 a.m. on reports of a possible shooting. The locaitom

When they arrived, officials tell us the victim was in a private vehicle, already on the way to the hospital.

Officials say the victim reported being shot in the side.

The Topeka Police Department says it appears the shooting happened Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of SE 23rd.

No other details have been released, check back for updates as more information becomes available.

