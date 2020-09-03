Advertisement

VA encourages supporters ‘Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Affairs is encouraging supporters and family members to ’Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says September is Suicide Prevention Month and it wants to remind veterans and their loved ones through the Be There showing small actions can make a big difference to Veterans experiencing difficult times.

The VA of Eastern Kansas Health Care System said during this month, and every month, it remains committed to spreading awareness of suicide prevention to veterans and their supporters and connecting them to the resources they need.

“Being there for those in need is the reason we exist” says Rudy Klopfer, Director and CEO of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. “Our Veterans commitment to this great country can never be overlooked and the path they’ve created for our freedom will never be taken for granted. As an entire community, we can and will be there, for those who served.”

VAEK said it will host a Virtual Mental Health Summit on Sept. 25. It said any member of a Veteran Service Organization/organized veteran group are welcome to attend. It said it is encouraging veterans to check out the Topeka VA or Leavenworth VA Facebook page to find additional information on the Virtual Mental Health Summit.

According to the VA, Suicide Prevention is everybody’s responsibility. It said it values its community partners and their commitment to the effort. It said during the month of September, it is encouraging local businesses to join in and add to the bottom of their sales receipts the following message:

  • - You matter to us.
  • National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255
  • Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, Press 1

The VA sad Be There suggests several actions that help make a difference for a veteran, including the following:

  • Learning about the warning signs of suicide, found on the Veterans Crisis Line website.
  • Watching the free S.A.V.E. training video to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates they are having thoughts of suicide.
  • Contacting VA’s Coaching Into Care program where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones with guidance for motivating Veterans to seek support.
  • Sharing stories of hope and recovery from VA’s Make the Connection.
  • Reaching out to the Veterans in your life to show them you care by sending a check-in text, cook them dinner or simply asking, “How are you?”

For more information and resources for veterans, visit BeThereForVeterans.com.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24/7 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

