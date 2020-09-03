US Senate and House Candidates speak in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber brought candidates running for United States House and Senate to discuss their plans for the state.

Each candidate shared their ideas and answered questions asked about what they want for Kansas, if elected. They were given eight minutes to state their case on rural and urban living in Kansas along with health care, the US debt, COVID-19, fracking, and the oil business.

The candidates were told not to attack their opposing party candidates, but to showcase their ideas for what the state can do moving forward.

Topeka Mayor and Democrat Michelle De La Isla is battling for a seat in the second district. She said Kansas communities need a direct way for students to learn in the real world, like she did when she was working for Evergy in Topeka.

“We need to figure out ways to incentive our corporations in our industries to have programs, to start a creating the pipeline. So then we can start growing the amount of individuals that would be interested that wouldn’t even know about some of the industries that we have in our community,” she said.

State Treasurer and Republican Jake LaTurner is opposing De La Isla for the second district seat. He said local business owners and employees need help from losing jobs due to the pandemic.

“Well you’ve heard the quote, I’m sure all of you have, ‘show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome.’ I think it’s really critical that the incentive structure is set up in a way that people want to go back and work. So, we have to have a safety net for people who have lost their jobs to no fault of their own,” he said.

The US senate candidates, Barbara Bollier (D) and Dr. Roger Marshall (R), shared their views on health care.

“Let’s be clear. I do not support Medicare for all. You might here that, but I don’t and I never have. It’s really important now to listen to the people,” said Bollier. “What I see from business, businesses are providing health insurance and many, thousands, of Kansans get support from private health insurance and they’re happy with that.”

Marshall said, “The largest chunk of the federal budget is health care. 28% of the federal budget is being spent on health care, so that’s why I’ve worked so hard to try to develop policy that would drive the cost of health care down.”

They also answered questions on the impact of COVID-19 on the United States debt and how it has affected Kansas communities.

Marshall said, “What you really know what we need to do? We need to stop the fear mongering. That we should respect this virus but we’re winning the war on it and to get people back to work, we have to stop living in fear of it. We respect the virus but we can’t let it consume us.”

Bollier said, “We do things like make sure our schools have the support. That our small businesses are getting what they need and that we do the very essential task of getting those things to people so that we all can stay open in business. We can all help each other by doing those simple things and following public health guidelines.”

All congressional candidates attended, except third district Incumbent Sharice Davids. They showed a recorded interview from her to give her the same opportunity as the others.

The General Election is November 3.

