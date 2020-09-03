Tyson Foods awards $10,000 in grant funds to Newman Regional Health

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has been awarded $10,000 dollars in grant funds.

Newman Regional Health said it has received a $10,000 grant from Tyson Foods to support its Diabetes Education Program.

The hospital said as a result of the grant funds, it was able to offer its Diabetes Education Program to Lyon County residents that otherwise would not have the resources available due to non-coverage or financial hardship from out of pocket expenses.

According to Newman, 31 scholarships were awarded to community members to help them in receiving diabetes education. It said other ways the grant funding was able to further diabetes education in the community are as follows:

Targeted diabetes education sessions with Tyson Foods employees.

Promotion of the 2020 and/or 2021 Diabetes Health Fair - a free community event open to the public.

Quarterly Diabetes Support Groups provided to those with diabetes or family/caregivers.

Continuing Education hours for local diabetes educators and pharmacists.

Newman said it initiated the grant request in 2019 as a way to increase diabetes education and outreach within its community. It said due to a handful of unforeseen challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many diabetes educational activities and events were canceled, however, classes resumed in June of 2020.

“Being diagnosed with diabetes can be a scary experience, and even more so for patients with insurance that does not cover educational programs, patients that are uninsured, or patients with a high deductible. But as a result of the funds provided by Tyson Foods, at least thirty-one community members were directly impacted due to the scholarship they received,” said Wilma Malone, Outpatient Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Newman Regional Health. “In the future, we wish to continue our relationship with Tyson Foods as a way to streamline a more healthy lifestyle for their employees.”

“Thanks to a $10,000 award from Tyson Foods to be used for increasing diabetes education resources and opportunities in our communities, those that often do not have the means to complete the program are now able to receive some of the most essential education related to their health. Newman Regional Health is grateful to Tyson Foods for its financial investment in improving the health outcomes of our community members,” said Vicki Brooks, Education Supervisor at Newman Regional Health.

For more information on Newman Regional Health’s Diabetes Education Program, visit its website.

