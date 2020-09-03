Two Kansas City men sentenced to 20 years in KCK meth lab fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City men have been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a Kansas City, Kan., methamphetamine laboratory fire.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said two defendants were arrested after their meth lab caught fire and have been sentenced to two decades in federal prison.

According to McAllister, Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 43, of Kansas City, and Jesus Cervantes-Aguiler, 23, of Kansas City, were sentenced on Thursday.

McAllister said during a jury trial in 2019, the defendants were convicted on charges that include conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to McAllister, during the trial, prosecutors showed evidence that on Dec. 1, 2017, firefighters responded to a house fire at 2739 Cleveland in Kansas City, Kan. He said firefighters found a methamphetamine conversion lab inside the house. He said prosecutors introduced evidence that tied the defendants to the drug lab like a blue spiral notebook in which cash transactions were recorded and business surveillance video showing a defendant buying items found inside the lab.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan and Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug on the case.

