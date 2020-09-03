Advertisement

Two Kansas City men sentenced to 20 years in KCK meth lab fire

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City men have been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a Kansas City, Kan., methamphetamine laboratory fire.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said two defendants were arrested after their meth lab caught fire and have been sentenced to two decades in federal prison.

According to McAllister, Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 43, of Kansas City, and Jesus Cervantes-Aguiler, 23, of Kansas City, were sentenced on Thursday.

McAllister said during a jury trial in 2019, the defendants were convicted on charges that include conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to McAllister, during the trial, prosecutors showed evidence that on Dec. 1, 2017, firefighters responded to a house fire at 2739 Cleveland in Kansas City, Kan. He said firefighters found a methamphetamine conversion lab inside the house. He said prosecutors introduced evidence that tied the defendants to the drug lab like a blue spiral notebook in which cash transactions were recorded and business surveillance video showing a defendant buying items found inside the lab.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan and Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Office of Recovery hosts informational webinar

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Office of Recovery will host an informational webinar.

News

8th St. in Topeka to close

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will close 8th St. for work on the 8th St. Bike Project.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. holds free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

RCPD warns of area scams

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is warning residents of a handful of scams circulating the area.

News

Tyson Foods awards $10,000 in grant funds to Newman Regional Health

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health has been awarded $10,000 dollars in grant funds.

Latest News

News

Junction City Municipal Court to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Junction City Municipal Court will be closed on Sept. 8.

News

NW Hill to close in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
City of Topeka Water is closing NW Hill to repair a water line.

News

Riley Co. announces CDBG-CV Job Retention program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has announced a new Community Development Block Grant for a job retention program for businesses.

Local

New scorecard puts Shawnee Co. in orange zone for COVID-19 community transmission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A new scorecard from health officials shows the COVID-19 situation in Shawnee Co. is improving.

News

AmeriCorps Kansas serves over 50,000 hours responding to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AmeriCorps Kansas members have served over 50,000 hours in response tot he COVID-19 pandemic.