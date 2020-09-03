Town and Country Church hosts monthly food giveaway at KNI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 30,000 pounds of food were distributed at the Kansas Neurological Institute for Town and Country Christian Church’s monthly food giveaway.

Every first Thursday of the month, Harvesters supplies the Town and Country Christian Church in Topeka with fresh produce, and this month canned goods, to distribute. They are given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Kathy Deitering, a volunteer coordinator for TCC Church, said, “Oh, I’ve had people that burst into tears and say, ‘I’ve never had to ask before. I’ve always been a giver, but now I’ve just lost my job, I need it.’ And that’s why we’re here. It’s to help people that need help.”

Recently with COVID-19, many have lost jobs and need some help they did not think they would originally need, like Adrian Adams.

“I lost my job due COVID-19 because of the pandemic and boss couldn’t pay all of his employees,” he said. “It’s been pretty difficult and luckily, I’m trying to survive just as much as I can with the food stamps and the food banks.”

All are welcome to the event at KNI.

Deitering said, “There’s no income proof required or anything like that just come out and get your food and it’s always fresh, wholesome food. Today, uniquely we have a few canned soups and canned things but normally it’s fresh produce.”

“This stuff right here has been helping a lot of people here at least in Kansas and also other states that’d lost their jobs and I think this is a good thing for people,” said Adams.

Some people waiting for food noticed TCC Church needed some extra hands. So, they joined in and were given the food they came for afterwards.

Deitering said, “Three people here today that say, ‘well normally I’m in line but I see you need help so can I just help sack.’ And so we have a box of food for them so at the end of the day they haven’t lost out by helping.”

