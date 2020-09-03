Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to suspected case of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Driver’s License office has temporarily closed due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Revenue has temporarily closed its Topeka Driver’s License Office at 300 SW 29th St. on Sept. 3, for a suspected case of COVID-19.

The Office said it is closed while KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers or Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.

KDOR said a representative will contact those with appointments scheduled for the office to redirect the appointment to another area office or to reschedule the visit.

According to KDOR, the office should reopen on Friday, Sept. 4.

KDOR said it encourages the use of its iKan app, a mobile driver’s license renewal system available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.