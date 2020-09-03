Thursday forecast: Cold front pushes through today, dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another morning with patchy dense fog, use caution and make sure your headlights remain on after sunrise as long as there’s fog. Once the fog dissipates expect plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather continues through the holiday weekend before a major cool down to the area by Tuesday.

While one model indicates a slight chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, it is an outlier with all other models keeping the area dry. That same model indicates a slight chance of rain Sunday night as well with Monday dry. Again an outlier which means the next best chance of rain likely won’t be until Monday night into Tuesday at the earliest. This will be from a strong cold front that pushes through.

Next week’s weather pattern still has some uncertainty. Both models are now in agreement the cold front will not affect Monday so did increase the temperature forecast for Labor Day and it still may not be enough. Am hesitant to go too hot in case models revert back to the cold front pushing through earlier but do not be surprised if we were still in the 90s Monday. The other uncertainty for next week is where the upper level cut-off low will be. One model has it cut-off just west of the Rockies on Wednesday while the other model has it right over us in Kansas. This could be the difference of rain or dry conditions on Thursday and also how widespread/heavy the rain will be Tuesday-Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: A cold front pushes through which will keep highs around 80° near the Nebraska border with 87-89 near I-35. Winds W/N 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

As humidity increases Friday night and with highs in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, heat indices could approach 100° especially on Sunday, the warmer day due to the warmer start in the morning. Labor Day will still be mild with highs in the 80s (90s in spots can’t be ruled out if cold front stays to the north).

Monday night into Tuesday is when the weather pattern starts to change to cooler temperatures and rain. Temperatures likely stuck in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Taking Action:

Tonight through Saturday morning may be cool enough to give the AC a break and have the windows open before it warms back up over the weekend. Hot temperatures for the 3 day holiday weekend (at least Saturday/Sunday, some uncertainty for Labor Day itself). Temperatures in the 90s and heat indices as hot as 102° especially on Sunday.

Next week’s weather pattern is still uncertain so do not be surprised if changes are made in the coming days.



