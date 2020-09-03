Three Kansas men plead guilty to separate child pornography charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansas men pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Wednesday.

46-year-old Alan Noltensmeyer of overland park was caught with 152 videos containing child porn. He could face at least five years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine.

Police seized 26 child porn videos they say 41-year-old William Lockwood of Kansas City, Kansas, uploaded to Dropbox. Dropbox sent a tip to the national center for missing and exploited children. Lockwood, who was previously charged for luring a child for sex, could face a 12-year prison sentence.

Investigators found child porn while looking into 25-year-old Aaron McDowell, of Salina, for a social media threat on the president’s life. He faces up to 18 years in prison.

