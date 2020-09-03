Advertisement

Texas man sentenced to 21+ years in prison for Kansas City drug ring

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for running a Kansas City drug ring.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Texas man that oversaw a drug ring in the Kansas City metro area has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison,

According to McAllister, Jorge Portillo-Uranga, 36, of Teague Tex., pleaded guilty to seven felony counts which include conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and using a telephone to further drug trafficking.

McAllister said according to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Agency began investigating a drug trafficking organization led by Portillo-Uranga in 2016. He said the ring was selling kilogram quantities of cocaine and marijuana to buyers in the Kansas City Metro area.

According to McAllister, Portillo-Uranga managed te operation from his home in Teague, Tex. He said investigators intercepted communications between Portillo-Uranga and other members of the organization as he directed movements in obtaining cocaine and delivering it to Kansas City.

McAllister said in various conversations, Portillo-Uranga voiced suspicions that some traffickers were skimming cocaine from shipments.

McAllister said he is thankful for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel for their work on the case.

