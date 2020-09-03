Advertisement

Sunset Zoo approved for Expedition Asia exhibit

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan has gotten approval to begin construction on its new Expedition Asia exhibit.

The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says it is excited to announce Expedition Asia, a project building habitats for tigers, sloth bears and Amur leopards with an ADA accessible walking path. It said the multi-year fundraising project will be the most extensive expansion project in the zoo’s history.

“I know the hills and valleys and mountains you’ve had to climb for this,” said Mayor Usha Reddi, “It shows dedication and commitment from our Manhattan residents, not just the financial commitment to this project, but also the expectation you have for our zoo. That is what makes Manhattan special.”

Sunset said it received unanimous approval from the Manhattan City Commission to begin its nearly $4.3 million project. It said the funding campaign for the project raised over $2.2 million from the Sunset Zoological Park and Wildlife Conservation Fund. It said an additional $2 million came from the 2006 City of Manhattan Quality of Life sales tax fund. It said additional contributions can be made by donation to Expedition Asia’s Wall of the Wild.

“We worked hard to bring this to fruition and are very excited,” said Bev Fulton, Sunset Zoo Trust President. “Sunset Zoo is one of the City’s main attractions, and there is no exhibit quite like this anywhere. This will do wonderful things for our community, and we need that right now.”

According to the zoo, a team from KBS Constructors Inc. will manage the construction and estimate that work will begin within the next month.

“We estimate the project will remain on an 11-month timeline and be complete in the fall of 2021. It will take the animals some time to acclimate before opening fully to the public,” said Sunset Zoo Director, Scott Shoemaker.

Sunset Zoo said it is home to over 200 animals and offers an up-close view to some of nature’s most fascinating wonders. For more information on the zoo or Expedition Asia, visit the Sunset Zoo website.

