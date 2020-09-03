Advertisement

Stormont Vail continues to see impact of COVID-19 pandemic

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hospitals continue to see evidence we remain in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stormont Vail Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Dishman updated the situation in an interview for Eye on NE Kansas. He said Stormont has had 20 or more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in recent days, but they’ve also dipped into single digits at times over the past couple months. Stormont also is seeing a positive test rate of 14 percent at their testing clinic, which is up slightly.

Dishman said people in the Topeka area are doing a good job social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands, but the numbers serve as a reminder to remain vigilant.

“The important thing to remember is that there are steps we can take to protect ourselves and each other and it’s very important at this time that we continue to follow those steps, continue to make the effort, and that we don’t lose sight of that focus on remaining a safe as possible,” he said.

You can watch Dr. Dishman’s full interview above. Also, join Stormont Vail infectious disease specialist Dr. Cliff Jones and Dr. Mary Wilson of Stormont Vail Behavioral Health for a question and answer on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. They will address physical and mental health issues for students and parents.

