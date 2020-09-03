Shawnee Heights School District confirms cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights School District has confirmed a handful of positive cases of COVID-19 within its middle and high schools.

The Shawnee Heights School District says there are three positive cases of COVID-19 in its high school and two positive cases in its middle school.

The District said it is working with the Shawnee County Health Department to contact parents of students that may have been in close contact with the positive students and give them details on how long to quarantine.

The District said it is encouraging parents that have children showing symptoms of the virus to keep them home from school and contact their primary care provider.

