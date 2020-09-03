Shawnee Co. Commissioners are told schools are in good shape with reopening plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners received encouraging news about the handling of COVID-19 throughout the county.

Health experts told the commission Thursday they are confident school districts in the county can effectively handle situations that the virus could impact because of well-designed plans.

“We reviewed them, we made recommendations to them they were very receptive to our recommendations and as a result I feel that the reopening plans that our districts have are very good and are as good as any in the country,” Dr. Dennis Cooley, a pediatrician based in Topeka told commissioners.

Child health specialists, representatives from the Shawnee County Health Department and members of the Incident Command Team have been meeting remotely with district leadership and school administrators since April to help them develop plans and answer questions about certain scenarios.

Cooley said districts have tried their best to be as accommodating as possible.

“They’re never going to make everybody happy it’s just the way it’s going to be it’s tough for them but they’re hardworking and they really are trying to do the right thing.”

Chris Tuck, a registered nurse who acts as the school liaison said unifying plans are important.

“We are trying to create as much consistency across the county between all the public schools and all the private schools as that will certainly help keep our students and staff healthy,” she said.

With the deliverance of promising news, Commissioner Bill Riphahn urged to have more positive news reflected in reporting the county’s handling of COVID-19, particularly with the new scorecard system.

Riphahn expressed concern over the use of terms like “uncontrolled”.

He said when the county was marked as uncontrolled from August 9 through August 22, there were significant consequences.

“That word had a tremendous impact on our community we lost groups coming into Topeka and schools are making decisions based on that,” he said.

Riphahn recounted corresponding with business owners who are regularly worried about how messaging surrounding the virus impacts their business and makes them fearful of surviving the pandemic.

He suggested giving attention to the ages of those hospitalized and recovery time could add perspective and ease fears.

“There are some good things out there and I think that we need to show that to show some more balance, that’s what I’d like to see just more balance in how we present the message”.

Health Department Director Linda Ochs said terms used on the scorecard originate from language used by the Center for Disease Control.

Commissioner Kevin Cook was hesitant to consider any changes to the scorecard citing upticks in COVID-19 cases following holidays including Memorial Day and the fourth of July.

“We should not live in isolation, we should be out in the community and making sure we’re still part of the community but you still have to do a risk assessment about what is safe,” he said.

“I think the positive message goes back to the basics: wash your hands, maintain a distance, and exercise personal safety don’t take unnecessary risks, wear a mask.”

Ochs urged people who have plans for Labor Day Weekend to conduct them in the safest way possible.

