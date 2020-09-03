Advertisement

Seaman coach accused in child porn production scheme pleads not guilty

Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeff Pierce, a coach at Seaman High School accused of producing child pornography pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Jeff Pierce, a JV Basketball coach at Seaman High School, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to the court minutes, Pierce appeared before Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell with his attorney for an initial appearance on Thursday, Sept. 3, where he made the plea.

The minutes say that Pierce’s preliminary hearing and detention hearing are set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, via videoconferencing. It says that Pierce remains in custody.

