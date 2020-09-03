Riley Co. holds free COVID-19 testing

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is offering free COVID-19 testing.

Riley County said it is offering free COVID-19 testing at a few locations around the county. It said residents are able to drive up, get tested and leave with free food. It said there is no appointment necessary and symptoms are not required to be tested.

According to the county, the free tests will take place in the following locations:

Manhattan Town Center NW parking lot - Sept. 9, 7 - 10 a.m.

401 W Chase St., Leonardville - Sept. 9, 5 - 7 p.m.

220 Willow St., Ogden - Sept. 10, 7 - 9 a.m., 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 5 - 7 p.m.

