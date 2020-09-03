Advertisement

Riley Co. holds free COVID-19 testing

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is offering free COVID-19 testing.

Riley County said it is offering free COVID-19 testing at a few locations around the county. It said residents are able to drive up, get tested and leave with free food. It said there is no appointment necessary and symptoms are not required to be tested.

According to the county, the free tests will take place in the following locations:

  • Manhattan Town Center NW parking lot - Sept. 9, 7 - 10 a.m.
  • 401 W Chase St., Leonardville - Sept. 9, 5 - 7 p.m.
  • 220 Willow St., Ogden - Sept. 10, 7 - 9 a.m., 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 5 - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

News

Riley Co. announces CDBG-CV Job Retention program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has announced a new Community Development Block Grant for a job retention program for businesses.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

News

AmeriCorps Kansas serves over 50,000 hours responding to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AmeriCorps Kansas members have served over 50,000 hours in response tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Internet speeds in Kansas increase 36% during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Many businesses and schools shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning more people are telecommuting putting a heavy strain on internet bandwidth.

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.