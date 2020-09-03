Advertisement

Riley Co. announces CDBG-CV Job Retention program

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has announced a new Community Development Block Grant for a job retention program for businesses.

Riley County says it has received $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce to go toward businesses in the count, but not within the city limits of Manhattan, for retaining jobs for low-moderate-income people that may be lost due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riley Co. said $5,000 per LMI job retained is available, which is a maximum of $13,200 per business. It said it will begin accepting applications on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 8 a.m.

According to the county, grants will be awarded to applicants submitting a completed application on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information eligibility requirements, application procedure, submission requirements and the selection process is available here.

