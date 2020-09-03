Advertisement

RCPD warns of area scams

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning residents of a handful of scams circulating the area.

The Riley County Police Department said it has received several reports of scams circulating through the community recently. It said residents should share safety information to keep hard-earned money in their pockets.

In a Facebook post, RCPD detailed a few scams that have been circulating the area. It said if residents think they are victims of any of the following scams, to call it at 785-537-2112:

  • Billing for testing:
    • Scammers contact residents via email, phone or mail to tell them their medical test for the coronavirus was not covered by insurance and they owe a certain amount of money and then ask them to provide financial information.
  • Spoofing phone numbers:
    • Scammers spoof numbers to appear to be calling from a local officials office. RCPD said to hang up and call the appropriate office to double check the source or to call it about the suspicious situation.
  • Community spread text:
    • Scammers send a text message saying residents have come into contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19 and says to click a link to find out what to do.
  • Ransomware website:
    • Websites designed to look like legitimate sources to get official information from. RCPD said when the link is clicked on, scammers gain access to computers and phones and hold it “hostage” and demand payment.
  • Vaccine offers:
    • Scammers contact residents trying to sell them a vaccine. In order to do this they need personal information to make sure the resident qualifies. However, there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 available to the public.
  • Donations:
    • Scammers contact residents through social media asking for money to help pay travel expenses because they are stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RCPD said the smmaer says they need residents’ help to get home. It said not to fll for this scam and to make direct contact with friends and loved ones that may need assistance.

🚨🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨🚨 We have received several reports of scams in our area recently. Share this post with friends, family,...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, September 3, 2020

