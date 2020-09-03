Pott. Co. Sheriff asking for help locating stolen truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen truck.

Sheriff Shane Jager says a 2010 Silver Chevrolet 1500 4-wheel drive extended cab truck was recently stolen from an east Manhattan dealership.

Jager says the truck is modified with a suspension lift, off-road front bumper, black custom wheels, roof-mounted light bar, black wheel flares, and a “Browning” decal in the back window.

The truck also has a 60-day temporary tag and said to be worth approx. $13,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Green at (785) 457-3353. You may also leave a tip via the Pott. Co. Sheriff’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.