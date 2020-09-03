Advertisement

Pet Animal Advisory Board meets virtually

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will meet virtually on Sept. 9.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its quarterly board meeting via internet meetings services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The KDA said the meeting is open to the public. It said to request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting, contact Tyler Kauer, manager of the animal facilities inspection program at Tyler.Kauer@ks.gov or 785-564-6607.

The KDA said those that require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours before the meeting.

