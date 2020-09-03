Pet Animal Advisory Board meets virtually

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will meet virtually on Sept. 9.

The KDA said the meeting is open to the public. It said to request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting, contact Tyler Kauer, manager of the animal facilities inspection program at Tyler.Kauer@ks.gov or 785-564-6607.

The KDA said those that require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours before the meeting.

