Office of Recovery hosts informational webinar

(WABI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of Recovery will host an informational webinar.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Office of Recovery will host an informational webinar on Friday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m.

According to Gov. Kelly, the office will be discussing childcare, COVID-19 testing, housing and more and the information will be presented to the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce.

Gov. Kelly said the information will be used to aid taskforce members in future decisionmaking.

To view the meeting, visit Gov. Kelly’s YouTube channel.

