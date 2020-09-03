Advertisement

Newman Regional Health receives 2020 Excellence in Donation Award

Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has received the 2020 Excellence in Donation Award from the Midwest Transplant Network.

Newman Regional Health said Midwest Transplant Network works with over 250 hospitals and recognizes their partnership in saving lives through organ and tissue donation by presenting hospitals with the Excellence in Donation Award. Newman said it was recently awarded the award by the MTN at their August Board of Trustees meeting.

According to Newman, based on 2019 donation outcomes, hospitals receiving the Excellence in Organ Donation Award had over 75% of families granting authorization for donation. It said hospitals that receive the Excellence in Tissue Donation Award had at least 15 eligible tissue donors with over 40% of families granting authorization.

Newman said it joined Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Belton Regional Medical Center, Captial Region Medical Center, Freeman Health System, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Geary Community Hospital, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Lee’s Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital, Olathe Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Saint Luke’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Salina Regional Health Center, Stormont Vail Health, The University of Kansas Health System and Wesley Medical Center as winners of the award in 2020.

“We highly value our partnership with Newman Regional Health for their excellence in caring for patients and families who make the most generous decision to donate life,” said Sarah Oland, LMSW, MTN Senior Director, Hospital & Family Services. “Our collaboration helps extend legacies and save lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. On behalf of Midwest Transplant Network, donor families and countless recipients, thank you to Newman Regional Health clinicians and staff members for all you do in support of donation.”

According to Newman, hospitals and honored individuals are presented with an original piece of art specifically created by Leslie Mason, a Kansas City artist whose whimsical and uplifting art celebrates life with a bold and colorful twist. It said MTN commissioned the artwork to honor the lives that were lived and the life that has been given. It said the heart represents love, the heartbeat embodies hope, the cardinal is a symbol of memories and the green ribbon signifies support for organ and tissue donation.

“Newman Regional Health is proud to partner with Midwest Transplant Network to help secure the gift of life,” said Damian O’Keefe, Emergency Department and Clinical Decision Unit Director at Newman Regional Health.

