New scorecard puts Shawnee Co. in orange zone for COVID-19 community transmission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scorecard from health officials shows the COVID-19 situation in Shawnee Co. is improving.

The scorecard released Thursday puts the county in the “orange” zone -which is listed as the high zone for community transmission and severity.

The latest scorecard covers the period of Aug. 16 through Aug. 29.

The current summary score is listed at 15, which on the higher range for scores in the high zone.

The score is comprised of six indicators: weekly case incidence, trend in incidence, percentage of positive tests, percentage of cases with no known source, hospital occupancy and public health system capacity stress.

The scorecard lists Shawnee Co. in the red zone in two areas: weekly case incidence and percentage of cases without a known source.

There are 197 new cases for the scorecard’s time period.

Compared to the previous scorecard, cases without a known source of infection rose to 70 percent, up from 61 percent.

The trend in county case count is listed as mixed; the previous scorecard listed it as increasing.

Percentage of positive cases fell slightly down to 6.9 percent in this scorecard compared to 7.2 percent the previous period.

Hospital occupancy saw a 0.6 percent increase to 77.6 percent.

Public health system capacity stress remains high.

Scorecards can be viewed here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.