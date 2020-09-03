Advertisement

New scorecard puts Shawnee Co. in orange zone for COVID-19 community transmission

Shawnee Co. scored a 15 on the latest COVID-19 community transmission scorecard.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scorecard from health officials shows the COVID-19 situation in Shawnee Co. is improving.

The scorecard released Thursday puts the county in the “orange” zone -which is listed as the high zone for community transmission and severity.

The latest scorecard covers the period of Aug. 16 through Aug. 29.

The current summary score is listed at 15, which on the higher range for scores in the high zone.

The score is comprised of six indicators: weekly case incidence, trend in incidence, percentage of positive tests, percentage of cases with no known source, hospital occupancy and public health system capacity stress.

The scorecard lists Shawnee Co. in the red zone in two areas: weekly case incidence and percentage of cases without a known source.

There are 197 new cases for the scorecard’s time period.

Compared to the previous scorecard, cases without a known source of infection rose to 70 percent, up from 61 percent.

The trend in county case count is listed as mixed; the previous scorecard listed it as increasing.

Percentage of positive cases fell slightly down to 6.9 percent in this scorecard compared to 7.2 percent the previous period.

Hospital occupancy saw a 0.6 percent increase to 77.6 percent.

Public health system capacity stress remains high.

Scorecards can be viewed here.

Latest News

News

DMV closed for day for a suspected COVID-19 case

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Department of Revenue on SW 29th closed for a suspected case of COVID-19 but will reopen tomorrow, September 4.

News

AmeriCorps Kansas serves over 50,000 hours responding to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AmeriCorps Kansas members have served over 50,000 hours in response tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Internet speeds in Kansas increase 36% during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Many businesses and schools shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning more people are telecommuting putting a heavy strain on internet bandwidth.

News

Gov. Kelly visits COMCARE, thanks mental health professionals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly visited COMCARE Children’s Services to thank mental health professionals for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly, KDOC announce finalists for 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce have announced finalists for the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year award.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

News

City of Topeka offers Small Business Grant Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is offering a Small Business Grant Program.

News

Kansas Supreme Court accepts comment on child in need of care records

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting comments on an amended rule about child in need of care records.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail participates in Mayo Clinic’s Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health participated in the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.

News

Newman Regional Health receives 2020 Excellence in Donation Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health has received the 2020 Excellence in Donation Award from the Midwest Transplant Network.