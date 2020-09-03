Advertisement

Lawrence health order bars alcohol sales after 9 p.m.

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Lawrence health order is requiring that bars and restaurants stop selling alcohol after 9 p.m. and close its premises by 10 p.m.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it signed a new health order requiring bars and restaurants to stop selling alcohol by 9 p.m. and to close their premises by 10 p.m. Douglas County’s Education Unified Command emphasizes this is a critical period to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to LDCPH, a July 3 order closed bars in the county in response to a large number of cases stemming from bar environments. It said in recent weeks, leaders have seen ambiguity regarding definitions in the order and seeing behaviors that increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in establishments where alcohol is served.

LDCPH said it is implementing a new public health order which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 requiring the following:

  • All restaurants, bars and entertainment venues with a liquor license will stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close their doors, including outside seating areas or patios to customers no later than 10 p.m.
  • Establishments may conduct carry out, curbside or off-premises delivery of food after 10 p.m. but no carryout delivery of alcoholic beverages after 9 p.m.
  • Restaurants not serving alcohol are not required to close by 10 p.m.
  • Restaurants and bars serving alcohol must have patrons seated at a table with a maximum group of 10 people per table and social distancing requirements between tables and groups of patrons must be observed.
  • No customers standing at or congregating at a bar or counter and all food and beverages consumed by patrons will be while they are seated, except for carryout services.
  • Face masks need to be worn by anyone inside a public space or outside and unable to maintain social distancing from non-household members.
  • Mass gatherings of no more than 45 people are prohibited.
  • An occupancy limitation of 100 people for entertainment venues is implemented, provided social distancing and face mask requirements are maintained.
  • Dance floors will remain closed and may be repurposed for table seating.

“We believe our community has seen the effectiveness of public health orders that require masks and limit interactions in environments where the risk for transmission of the virus is greatest. This updated order is to help businesses and the public by providing clarity on how to host and act in these environments in a smart and safe way,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “We have seen an increased number of positive cases with the additional testing being done by the University of Kansas. The virus is active in our community and now is the time to decrease transmission.”

“The intent of the order is clear. All establishments operating must be following proper KDHE protocols and the public health order,” Marcellino said. “Any restaurant, bar or entertainment venue found to be violating these protocols, including allowing customers to be seated at tables not six feet apart, or allowing customers to stand or gather in a location other than a table — including at a bar in the restaurant — is subject to be closed.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Douglas County, visit its command dashboard.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas Co. sees one new death related to COVID-19, 35 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County has seen one new death related to COVID-19 and 35 new cases since its Wednesday report.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Heights School District confirms cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee Heights School District has confirmed a handful of positive cases of COVID-19 within its middle and high schools.

Coronavirus

Geary Co. implements rules regarding masks, business restrictions due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has implemented a new mask mandate and regulations for businesses due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. holds free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

Riley Co. announces CDBG-CV Job Retention program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has announced a new Community Development Block Grant for a job retention program for businesses.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

News

AmeriCorps Kansas serves over 50,000 hours responding to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AmeriCorps Kansas members have served over 50,000 hours in response tot he COVID-19 pandemic.