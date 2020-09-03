Lawrence health order bars alcohol sales after 9 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Lawrence health order is requiring that bars and restaurants stop selling alcohol after 9 p.m. and close its premises by 10 p.m.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it signed a new health order requiring bars and restaurants to stop selling alcohol by 9 p.m. and to close their premises by 10 p.m. Douglas County’s Education Unified Command emphasizes this is a critical period to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to LDCPH, a July 3 order closed bars in the county in response to a large number of cases stemming from bar environments. It said in recent weeks, leaders have seen ambiguity regarding definitions in the order and seeing behaviors that increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in establishments where alcohol is served.

LDCPH said it is implementing a new public health order which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 requiring the following:

All restaurants, bars and entertainment venues with a liquor license will stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close their doors, including outside seating areas or patios to customers no later than 10 p.m.

Establishments may conduct carry out, curbside or off-premises delivery of food after 10 p.m. but no carryout delivery of alcoholic beverages after 9 p.m.

Restaurants not serving alcohol are not required to close by 10 p.m.

Restaurants and bars serving alcohol must have patrons seated at a table with a maximum group of 10 people per table and social distancing requirements between tables and groups of patrons must be observed.

No customers standing at or congregating at a bar or counter and all food and beverages consumed by patrons will be while they are seated, except for carryout services.

Face masks need to be worn by anyone inside a public space or outside and unable to maintain social distancing from non-household members.

Mass gatherings of no more than 45 people are prohibited.

An occupancy limitation of 100 people for entertainment venues is implemented, provided social distancing and face mask requirements are maintained.

Dance floors will remain closed and may be repurposed for table seating.

“We believe our community has seen the effectiveness of public health orders that require masks and limit interactions in environments where the risk for transmission of the virus is greatest. This updated order is to help businesses and the public by providing clarity on how to host and act in these environments in a smart and safe way,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “We have seen an increased number of positive cases with the additional testing being done by the University of Kansas. The virus is active in our community and now is the time to decrease transmission.”

“The intent of the order is clear. All establishments operating must be following proper KDHE protocols and the public health order,” Marcellino said. “Any restaurant, bar or entertainment venue found to be violating these protocols, including allowing customers to be seated at tables not six feet apart, or allowing customers to stand or gather in a location other than a table — including at a bar in the restaurant — is subject to be closed.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Douglas County, visit its command dashboard.

