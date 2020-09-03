Advertisement

KDOT accepting applications for Cost Share Program

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its Cost Share Program.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says applications for the fall round of projects for its Cost Share Program are now being accepted.

KDOT said the Cost Share Program provides financial assistance to local entities for construction projects that improve safety, leverage state funds to increase total transportation investment and help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system. It said the program was created in the fall of 2019 and this is the third round of projects to receive funding.

“The continuation of the Cost Share Program shows KDOT’s ongoing commitment to creating economic growth and job opportunities by improving transportation across Kansas,” said Lindsey Douglas, Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “Past Cost Share participants have proven this program to be the financial boost that many small and large communities needed to achieve their project goals.”

KDOT said it will hold an informative webinar on the program on Friday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. It said to register for the webinar, visit its registration website. It said the new application system will be the focus of the webinar.

According to KDOT, a total of $5.5 million is available for projects this fall. It said requests must be within the price range of $35,000 to $900,000 and a minimum of 15% nonstate cash match is required. It said additional consideration is given to those that commit more than the minimum required match amount.

KDOT said the deadline to submit applications to the Cost Share Program is Oct. 1 and all applications need to be completed online through a link with a sample PDF application available for preview. It said to contact Michelle Needham, Economic Development Programs Manager, at michelle.d.needham@ks.gov with any questions.

For more information on KDOT’s Cost Share Program, visit the KDOT website.

