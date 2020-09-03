Kansas WWII veteran’s remains returned to US

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The remains of a World War II veteran from Kansas were returned to US soil today.

Hadley Heavin, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, served on the USS West Virginia when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor. His remains were flown into Tulsa Wednesday.

An obituary in the Joplin Globe says memorial services for Baxter are set for this weekend in his hometown.

September 2 marks the day Japan formally surrendered to the Allies, ending World War II.

