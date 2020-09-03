Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court accepts comment on child in need of care records

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting comments on an amended rule about child in need of care records.

The Kansas Supreme Court said it is accepting public comment on an amended rule making child in need of care cases confidential to prevent public access.

The Court said comment on the proposed amendment will be accepted via email at publiccomments@kscourts.org until 5 p.m. Thursday, September 17. It said the subject line must read “Rule 106.”

According to the Court, Proposed Amendment to Rule 106 is on the Kansas judicial branch website under Rules Open for Public Comment.

The Court said the amendment would make all court records in a child in need of care case confidential and not publicly available, including the events index. It said this will allow the child’s complete name to be used throughout the court record without leaking it to the public.

According to the Court, if the proposed rule change is not adopted, the full names of minors subject to child in need of care proceedings will not be protected in the case management system if the names are used in the case caption.

