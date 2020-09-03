Kansas leaders respond to blocking of additional unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly along with a handful of other Kansas leaders are responding to the blockage of additional unemployment benefits for Kansans.

The State Finance Council voted down additional benefits for Kansans that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at its Thursday meeting.

“While we are still hoping the federal government takes action and extends the FPUC program, my administration is committed to using whatever tools are available to help Kansans. I’m disappointed that Republican leaders on the State Finance Council continue to play politics during a public health crisis, instead of supporting the plan that was introduced by President Trump,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Republican leaders in the Legislature have said they want to help Kansans who are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, but the first chance they had to do something about it, they voted to make a political point instead of supporting the people of this state who need help.”

Anthony Hensley, the Senate Democratic Leader in Topeka said the move is hypocritical. He said political games are jeopardizing the livelihoods of Kansans.

“What happened today in the State Finance Council meeting is the epitome of hypocrisy. Republican leaders rejected providing unemployed Kansans with an extra $100 – for a total of $400 – from the CARES Act funding because they claim they want more testing to control the spread of the virus,” said Hensley. “Yet, these same Republican leaders stripped Governor Kelly of her emergency powers and have challenged every action she has taken since March to reduce the spread of the virus and keep Kansans safe and healthy. They have once again demonstrated that they don’t care about working Kansans. They only care about creating headlines and playing politics. Their political games are jeopardizing the livelihoods of Kansans – Kansans who want nothing more than to get back to work and provide for their families. These are the true colors of the Republican Party. I can only hope that voters remember this when they cast their ballots and that they will choose leaders who will always help hardworking Kansans.”

Chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, Vicki Hiatt said the vote obstructs progress.

“Today, Republican leadership in the State Finance Council put politics ahead of Kansans reeling from the unprecedented economic consequences of COVID-19. Instead of expanding unemployment benefits as approved by the federal government to help Kansans stay on their feet, Republicans chose yet again to obstruct progress and remind voters that they do not care about the unemployed or our state’s workers,” said Hiatt. “Hardworking Kansans are sick and tired of politicians turning their backs on us when it matters most, which is why they will elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in November who will strengthen workers rights and advocate for the best interests of all Kansans - not just those at the top.”

Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch and House Budget Committee Chair Troy Waymaster say they are focused on fixing the Kansas unemployment system and have supported a $300 increase to benefits instead.

“Republicans today supported a $300 increase to unemployment benefits for Kansans who are suffering from the economic damage of the COVID-19 response,” said the Republican leaders. “House Republicans are also focused on ensuring our unemployment system is solvent for the duration of this crisis. Kansans who have lost a job deserve stability and security right now. They need to know the unemployment safety net isn’t just there for them today but will be there for them in days to come. We must take care of the basics first and give Kansans confidence in our system. While Governor Kelly seems focused on short term bandaids our focus is on a long-term plan to keep our system solvent and help Kansans get back to work.”

Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman says the blame, however, should be on the Kelly administration.

“The Kelly Administration has sat idly by for nearly a month while 45 other states applied for and received the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits authorized by President Trump’s executive order. Weeks have gone by while Governor Kelly has forced Kansans facing immense hardship to struggle for no reason other than their governor playing politics,” said Kuckelman. “Only four states have determined the need for using an additional $100 per week in CARES Act funding for unemployment benefits. Republicans on the Finance Council were right to join the vast majority of states across the country in determining those funds will be better used for other priorities as we continue to fight the invisible enemy that is this virus. Laura Kelly and her administration’s continued haphazard response to this pandemic is the problem. Kansas Republicans are providing solutions.”

For more information on the State Finance Council meeting, visit its website.

