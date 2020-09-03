Junction City Municipal Court to close

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Municipal Court will be closed on Sept. 8.

The Junction City Municipal Court says it will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Court said its doors will open at 1 p.m. and offices will resume regularly scheduled business hours.

According to the Court, any questions or concerns in reference to cases, court dates and payments on fines or situations will be handled or answered after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Court said to not contact the city water department, police department or other entity during the time the court is closed. It said if residents have an attorney and would like to contact them, to do so, however, no business with the court will be conducted or reviewed until after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

