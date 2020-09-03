Advertisement

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

It’s the Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.(Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric.

The company on Thursday unveiled the first of what it says will be many Jeeps powered by batteries.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

The gas-electric hybrid SUV can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over.

Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery-power options.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

News

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to suspected case of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License office has temporarily closed due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

National

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A new trailer is giving James Bond fans a taste of the upcoming 007 film “No Time to Die.”

News

VA encourages supporters ‘Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans Affairs is encouraging supporters and family members to ’Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month in September.

News

Wreck west of Topeka on I-70

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Emergency crews have lanes of eastbound I-70 shutdown near Valencia Road due to a wreck involving a semi.

Latest News

News

Crews headed to truck-pedestrian collision on I-70 west of Topeka

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Emergency crews are headed to a report of a truck-pedestrian collision Thursday morning on Interstate 70 west of Topeka.

News

Eleven compete for September Supreme Court Vacancy

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Three judges and eight lawyers are vying for a spot on the Kansas Supreme Court.

News

Pet Animal Advisory Board meets virtually

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will meet virtually on Sept. 9.

News

Wednesday night shooting victim shows up at West Topeka home

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Topeka Police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting victim shows up at a west Topeka home Thursday morning.

National

Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed “proof without doubt” that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.