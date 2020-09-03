Internet speeds in Kansas increase 36% during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many businesses and schools shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning more people are telecommuting putting a heavy strain on internet bandwidth.

WhistleOut, a mobile phone, wireless and internet company, said internet speeds in Kansas increased by 36% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said residents may expect internet speeds to slow down, but the average internet speed in the U.S. increased after the pandemic started from 84.9 Mbps to 94.6 Mbps. It said this could be due to consumers upgrading their internet and testing their new connection, or to Service Providers increased overall internet speeds in response to the pandemic.

According to WhistleOut, the states with the biggest increases in internet speeds were Wyoming at 52%, Alaska at 40% and Kentucky at 37%,

The company also said the states with the biggest decreases in internet speeds were West Virginia at 13%, Hawaii at 8% and Delaware at 8%.

WhistleOut said it looked at over 717,000 internet speed tests and compared the average results per state from the period before the COVID-19 U.S. outbreak to the period after the pandemic started. It said it excluded cellular data speed tests and only focused on home broadband internet connections.

For more information on the study, visit WhistleOut.com.

