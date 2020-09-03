Advertisement

Inmate acts as own attorney in jail attack case

Ray Miles (Source: Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections)
Ray Miles (Source: Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections)(KWCH)
By Steve Fry
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Jail inmate Ray Anthony Miles, who is charged with severely attacking a jail corrections officer, repeatedly asked a detective on Wednesday whether Miles had the right to defend himself.

“Yes, generally,” Shawnee County Sheriff’s Detective Ryan Myers said.

But Miles would be threatening someone if he tells a supervisor that Miles will do something to someone if that someone doesn’t quit some action Miles doesn’t like, Myers testified during a Shawnee County District Court hearing on Wednesday.

“There are appropriate ways to handle a situation like that,” Myers said.

When in court, Miles was wearing handcuffs, bright orange coveralls and three corrections officers were guarding him.

Normally in court, a defendant in custody has one corrections officer escorting him, and one hand is unlocked from a hand so the inmate can take notes.

The orange coveralls signify a high-risk inmate.

Miles, who is acting as his own defense attorney, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of Corrections Specialist Kourtney Renae Flynn and aggravated battery of Flynn.

The Flynn attack occurred on July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail. The charges are felony counts.

Flynn has testified earlier she was struck 10 to 15 times, her head was slammed into the floor, and the attack lasted about a minute. She suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

The attack on Flynn started as she tried to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles’ cell, the affidavit said.

When Flynn was beaten, Miles was serving the remaining 12 months of his sentences tied to his convictions in 2012 in the attack of four employees at WIBW-13.

In that incident, Miles was convicted by a jury of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of making a criminal threat, which are felonies, and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

