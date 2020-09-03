Gov. Kelly visits COMCARE, thanks mental health professionals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited COMCARE Children’s Services to thank mental health professionals for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly said she toured COMCARE of Sedgwick County Children’s Services on Thursday to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the organization and other Community Mental Health Centers and how her administration can help local partners increase access to mental health services for Kansans.

“The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 virus have led to an increased number of adults and children accessing mental health services at Community Mental Health Centers,” Governor Kelly said. “The staff at COMCARE, and all mental health professionals across Kansas, have met this influx of patients head-on. They deserve our thanks for stepping up to aid those who seek their services.”

Gov. Kelly said that expanding Medicaid, as well as providing 150,000 Kansans access to quality, affordable care, would also increase funding for critical mental health services and facilities like COMCARE.

“Medicaid expansion isn’t just about helping thousands of Kansans get affordable health insurance or providing support for our rural hospitals, it will improve mental health care and services for Kansans who need them the most,” Governor Kelly said.

According to Gov. Kelly, Joan Tammany, COMCARE Executive Director, led Thursday’s tour of the facility.

“I appreciate Governor Kelly for visiting our children’s facility here in Wichita, and for her ongoing work to ensure Kansans have access to affordable mental health care,” Tammany said. “COMCARE is committed to providing the Sedgwick County community with the highest quality mental health and substance abuse services, and we look forward to partnering with Governor Kelly’s administration now and into the future to help those impacted by the pandemic.”

Gov. Kelly said Andy Brown, Commissioner of Behavioral Health Services for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, also attended the tour.

“The mental health services provided by Kansas CMHCs, like COMCARE, provide a safety net for the newly uninsured impacted by COVID-19 job losses,” Brown said. “They stand ready to assist Kansans who are experiencing anxiety or depression related to the pandemic. Their work is essential and critical to our recovery efforts.”

Gov. Kelly said her Thursday visit coincided with the beginning of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, recognized in September every year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.