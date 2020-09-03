Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

Governor’s Tax Reform Council:

Gov. Kelly said this council conducts a bipartisan, in-depth study of the state’s tax system and makes specific recommendations to state lawmakers regarding tax reform.

V. Kaye Monk-Morgan, Wichita

Chris Courtwright, Carbondale

Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee:

Gov. Kelly said this committee oversees the implementation of reform measures intended to improve the state’s juvenile justice system.

Melody Pappan, Winfield

Kate Davis, Wichita

Kansas Lottery Commission*:

Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said the purpose of this commission is to police the letter in the state of Kansas. She said the commission consults with and advises the executive director relating to the operation f the state lottery, assists the director in the establishment of policies and reviews and approves the proposed annual budget for the Kansas lottery prepared by the executive director.

Pete Brungardt, Salina

State Interagency Coordinating Council for Early Childhood Developmental Services*:

Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said this council solicits information and opinions from concerned agencies, groups and individuals on proposed policies and recommendations for the delivery of health, education and social services for young children from birth through age five with or at risk for disabling conditions and for their families.

Jennifer Oborny, La Crosse

Laurie Schmitt, Osborne

Dr. Sean “Alex” RedCorn, DeSoto

Shannon McMahon, Meriden

