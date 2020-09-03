Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly said she has made appointments to Kansas state board and commissions.

Governor’s Tax Reform Council:

Gov. Kelly said this council conducts a bipartisan, in-depth study of the state’s tax system and makes specific recommendations to state lawmakers regarding tax reform.

  • V. Kaye Monk-Morgan, Wichita
  • Chris Courtwright, Carbondale

Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee:

Gov. Kelly said this committee oversees the implementation of reform measures intended to improve the state’s juvenile justice system.

  • Melody Pappan, Winfield
  • Kate Davis, Wichita

Kansas Lottery Commission*:

Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said the purpose of this commission is to police the letter in the state of Kansas. She said the commission consults with and advises the executive director relating to the operation f the state lottery, assists the director in the establishment of policies and reviews and approves the proposed annual budget for the Kansas lottery prepared by the executive director.

  • Pete Brungardt, Salina

State Interagency Coordinating Council for Early Childhood Developmental Services*:

Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said this council solicits information and opinions from concerned agencies, groups and individuals on proposed policies and recommendations for the delivery of health, education and social services for young children from birth through age five with or at risk for disabling conditions and for their families.

  • Jennifer Oborny, La Crosse
  • Laurie Schmitt, Osborne
  • Dr. Sean “Alex” RedCorn, DeSoto
  • Shannon McMahon, Meriden

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly, KDOC announce finalists for 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce have announced finalists for the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year award.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

City of Topeka offers Small Business Grant Program

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is offering a Small Business Grant Program.

News

Kansas Supreme Court accepts comment on child in need of care records

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting comments on an amended rule about child in need of care records.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail participates in Mayo Clinic’s Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health participated in the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.

News

Newman Regional Health receives 2020 Excellence in Donation Award

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health has received the 2020 Excellence in Donation Award from the Midwest Transplant Network.

News

KDOT accepting applications for Cost Share Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its Cost Share Program.

News

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to suspected case of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License office has temporarily closed due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

News

VA encourages supporters ‘Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans Affairs is encouraging supporters and family members to ’Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month in September.

News

Wreck west of Topeka on I-70

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Emergency crews have lanes of eastbound I-70 shutdown near Valencia Road due to a wreck involving a semi.