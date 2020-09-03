Advertisement

Geary Co. implements rules regarding masks, business restrictions due to COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has implemented a new mask mandate and regulations for businesses due to COVID-19.

Geary County says it has implemented Public Health Order 20200902 which regards masks and business restrictions in the county due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The County said all businesses, organizations and nonprofits are now required to have all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public wear masks or face coverings. It said this is particularly important for those working in any space where food is prepared or packaged and for those working in enclosed areas where social distancing is hard to maintain.

According to the county, all restaurants and bars are required to screen each employee before shifts begin, including asking about symptoms, travel, contact and checking temperatures. It said drive-through, delivery and curbside service at bars and restaurants may continue, but bars and restaurants are still subject to the following:

  • Consumption of food and drinks are only allowed to happen at a table via seated or standing service.
  • Dance floors, including outdoor spaces, are not allowed to open.

The County said that all bars and restaurants are also required to seat parties at least six feet apart from each other, and if this is not possible, barriers like plexiglass are required to divide booths or tables that are closer than six feet apart.

Geary Co. said the new health order officially goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

