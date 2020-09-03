FBI looks for potential victims in Pierce investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for potential victims in the Jeffrey Pierce investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is asking for the public’s help identifying potential victims of Jeffrey Pierce. It said Pierce, a Seaman High School basketball coach, has been charged with sexually exploiting minors.

According to the FBI, Pierce would contact victims while pretending to be a female teenager through social networking platforms. It said he would then ask for explicit photos or videos from the juvenile victims.

The FBI said Pierce used the following user names when contacting his victims:

Instagram: addie8651 addiestrode111 Adie Strode Kennedy Addison Strode

Snapchat: jp131780 (Addilyn) Jordan_reh (Kennedy) Kennedy Lacrone Jordy Rey Rey jacy townsend

KiK: jordyreyrey (Addie Strode) (Kennedy)

Grinder: Discreet



According to the FBI, Pierce is a 40-year-old resident and is in federal custody and is charged in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

If anyone has reason to believe they or their child has been made a victim, please email TopekaVAP@fbi.gov.

