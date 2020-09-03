Advertisement

ESU Athletics temporarily suspends activities after increase in COVID cases

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19
Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State has temporarily suspended all intercollegiate athletics activities after a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to student-athletes.

The Lyon County Public Health Dept. told ESU Tuesday they were investigating a suspected cluster of five cases within the baseball team. Later, additional cases were found through ESU’s random testing of student-athletes. The university then decided to temporarily suspend all activities out of an abundance of caution.

“This could not be a wait-and-see situation,” ESU president Allison Garrett said. “We must work together to stop further spread for the benefit of our entire campus community - students, faculty and staff.”

As of Wednesday, 14 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We believe some of these cases came through social interactions,” Garrett said. “We also know from our own records that we have other cases of COVID-19 on campus that are not clustered and not connected to Athletics.

Academic meetings are allowed under the suspension. ESU will continue random testing of student-athletes.

The MIAA has already postponed the fall sports season to 2021. However, the MIAA allows practices and team activities to continue.

