ESU Athletics temporarily suspends activities after increase in COVID cases

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State has temporarily suspended all intercollegiate athletics activities after a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to student-athletes.

The Lyon County Public Health Dept. told ESU Tuesday they were investigating a suspected cluster of five cases within the baseball team. Later, additional cases were found through ESU’s random testing of student-athletes. The university then decided to temporarily suspend all activities out of an abundance of caution.

“This could not be a wait-and-see situation,” ESU president Allison Garrett said. “We must work together to stop further spread for the benefit of our entire campus community - students, faculty and staff.”

As of Wednesday, 14 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We believe some of these cases came through social interactions,” Garrett said. “We also know from our own records that we have other cases of COVID-19 on campus that are not clustered and not connected to Athletics.

Academic meetings are allowed under the suspension. ESU will continue random testing of student-athletes.

The MIAA has already postponed the fall sports season to 2021. However, the MIAA allows practices and team activities to continue.

Emporia State temporarily suspends athletic activity. https://t.co/CmgVvCRF0s — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.