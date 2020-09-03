Eleven compete for September Supreme Court Vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three judges and eight lawyers are vying for a spot on the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Kansas Supreme Court says three judges and eight lawyers applied by a noon deadline on Sept. 2 to fill a Kansas Supreme Court vacancy that was created by Justice Carol Beier’s Sept. 18 retirement.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission said it will meet via videoconferencing on Sept. 4 to schedule interviews.

According to the Court, the applicants are as follows:

Victor J. Braden, lawyer, Lawrence;

Christi L. Bright, lawyer, Overland Park;

Meryl B. Carver-Allmond, lawyer, Lawrence;

Kim W. Cudney, judge, Greenleaf;

Dennis D. Depew, lawyer, Neodesha;

Randall L. Hodgkinson, lawyer, Topeka;

Russell J. Keller, lawyer, Fairway;

Cheryl A. Rios, judge, Topeka;

Melissa Taylor Standridge, judge, Leawood;

Kristen D. Wheeler, lawyer, Wichita; and

Marcia A. Wood, lawyer, Wichita.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission said it will meet via videoconference at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, to finalize the date to interview applicants and discuss other procedural matters. It said the meeting will be broadcast live on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

According to the Commission, the interview schedule and brief biographical information about each applicant will be announced and posted on the Kansas judicial branch website. It said applicant interviews will be broadcast live on the judicial branch YouTube channel.

The Supreme Court said vacancies are filled through a merit-based nomination process that Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958. It said the process involves the Supreme Court Nominating Commission, which reviews nominees and the governor who makes the appointment.

According to the Court, when there is a vacancy, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviews applications and conducts public interviews, the commission narrows the nominee pool to three names and then sends them to the governor. It said the governor then chooses one nominee to appoint.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission said it has nine members, one lawyer and one nonlawyer from each of the state’s four congressional districts plus one lawyer serving as chairperson.

According to the Commission, nonlawyers are appointed by the governor. It said lawyers are elected by other lawyers within their congressional districts. It said the chairperson is elected by lawyers statewide.

Kansas law dictates that a nominee for justice be at least 30 years old and a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years.

The Commission said when reviewing nominees for justice they look at the following:

legal and judicial experience;

educational background;

character and ethics;

temperament;

service to the community;

impartiality; and

respect of colleagues.

The Supreme Court said justices must follow the law and not be influenced by politics, special interest groups, public opinion or their own personal beliefs.

According to the Court, justices demonstrate their accountability by following a Code of Judicial Conduct establishing standards of ethical behavior. It said they also take an oath of office including swearing to support, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and Kansas Constitution.

The Court said after a new justice serves one year on the court, they must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the justice serves a six-year term.

