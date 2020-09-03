Dry Hydrogen sprayers installed on K-State campus to increase sanitization in student housing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking to increase the sanitization within student housing, health, and recreation facilities, K-State has started installation of Dry Hydrogen Peroxide sprayers by Synexis.

A partnership with the company Synexis, was formed 2 years ago, when K-State Housing and Dining was looking for ways to combat mold growing in some of the dorms.

Moisture and oxygen are pulled from the air and goes through the special system within the sprayer to become dry hydrogen peroxide before being released back into the environment.

The dry hydrogen peroxide is negatively charged and becomes airborne spreading throughout the area to kill germs.

“The way it works is that it…basically is…attracted to living organisms that are positively charged, grabs ahold of them, and then it dehydrates them, killing molds, bacterias, viruses.” Kansas State University, Associate Vice President for Student Life, Derek Jackson says.

Kansas State University has purchased more than 1,000 units, which are made for use in spaces up to 1000 square feet. The fans inside each unit produces a sound similar to that of an oscillating fan you might have around your house.

