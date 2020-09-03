Douglas Co. sees one new death related to COVID-19, 35 new cases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has seen one new death related to COVID-19 and 35 new cases since its Wednesday report.

Douglas County said it has a total of nine deaths related to COVID-19, an increase of one since its Wednesday report, and 1,508 positive cases, an increase of 35.

“With the addition of one COVID-19-related death in our community, we send our deepest condolences to the families and friends. Protecting those most vulnerable in our community is why it is important for everyone to take precautions right now, including wearing masks and practice social distancing, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus,” Director Dan Partridge said.

The County said it has 977 inactive cases, an increase of 21 since Wednesday.

According to the county, it has 531 active cases of COVID-19 within the county.

