DMV closed for day for a suspected COVID-19 case

DMV on SW 29th closed for cleaning for a suspected COVID-19 case. (Sept. 3, 2020)
DMV on SW 29th closed for cleaning for a suspected COVID-19 case. (Sept. 3, 2020)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue on SW 29th closed for a suspected case of COVID-19 but will reopen tomorrow, September 4.

13 News received a viewer complaint that there are no plexiglass barriers to separate customers and employees.

No further details have been released besides at the top of the department of revenue project list is to get plexiglass placed at every customer station across the state. In addition to mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing the customer service area between every customer.

The doors are blocked by orange cones and a sign saying it is closed for the day for cleaning.

Those with appointments scheduled were redirected to another area office or rescheduled with a representative of KDOR.

